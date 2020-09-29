Kolkata West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday claimed that the Trinamool Congress government has turned the state into a police-ruled state. His position has been ignored for a long time on behalf of the government, due to which he has to consider Article 154 of the Constitution. Article 154 of the constitution mentions that the executive powers of the state will be vested in the governor and he will be able to exercise those rights directly or through his subordinate officers.

Reacting immediately, the Trinamool Congress accused the governor of ‘spoiling the image of his post’ and said he should instead take over as the state BJP president.

State Government’s behavior unacceptable

Governor Dhankhar had expressed his displeasure with the state government for rejecting Raj Bhawan’s request to increase the additional budget allocation of Rs 53.5 lakh to meet the daily expenses of Raj Bhavan. The governor said that the behavior of the state government is unacceptable. He criticized Director General of Police Virendra for taking an ‘irresponsible stand’ in replying to his letter and said that police officers are acting like the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

If the constitution is not protected, action will have to be taken

The Governor said in a press conference, “If the Constitution is not protected, I will have to take action. The post of governor has been ignored for a long time. I will be forced to consider article 154 of the constitution. “He also said that due to the ‘electronic surveillance’ being done by the Trinamool Congress government, he is being forced to make WhatsApp video calls.

Law and order breach in the state

With this, he said, “West Bengal has become a police-ruled state. The police-ruled state is the first enemy of democracy. Police rule and democracy cannot go hand in hand. “He also claimed that” the police in West Bengal has become slaves to authority beyond the Constitution. “The governor said,” The law and order in the state is completely Has collapsed. Maoist insurgency is raising its head. Terrorist modules are also carrying out activities from this state.

Dhankhar took over as Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and since then he has been facing a deadlock with the Trinamool Congress government. He wrote a letter to DGP Virendra earlier this month expressing concern over the state of law and order. After a one-line reply from the DGP, the governor asked him to meet him on 26 September. The DGP said in its reply, “Police follows the prescribed course of law”.

Governor’s post is not rubber stamp

On September 26, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Governor urging him to work within the scope of the Constitution as directed. CM Mamta also expressed anguish over his letter to the DGP. On this, Rajyapal said that he is a party in matters of governance. He said that there is a misconception of the Chief Minister that the post of Governor is only a ‘post office or rubber stamp’.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s sit-in protest against the CBI’s attempt to interrogate the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar last year in connection with the investigation into the chit fund scam, the Governor said, “Those who should be held accountable, save democratic governance.” Indicates the end of. Earlier it was done in a physical way, now it has been done through letter.

CM not working according to the oath of office

Governor Dhankhar, who wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee to convey his concerns, asked, “If the Governor wants the DGP to act in the wake of incidents of political violence, political reprisals, ruthless suppression of opposition, excessive extortion of syndicates and frequent bombings.” If we elaborate on the deteriorating state of the system, what is wrong with it? ”He alleged that Mamata Banerjee is not acting as per her oath of Chief Minister and her coming to the defense of DGP confirms that‘ Government Police Is running on crutches.

CM violated Article 167

Governor Dhankar also claimed that the Chief Minister violated Article 167 of the Constitution by not answering his questions on many issues. The above article refers to the duties of the Chief Minister towards the Governor.

Governor should take the position of state BJP president

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister in the state government, Subrata Mukherjee, said, “Instead of undermining the post of governor, he (Dhankar) should take over as the state BJP president. If BJP or Opposition parties talk like this, then it is acceptable. But it is unfortunate to have such statements from the Governor. ”

Also read-

Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS submitted preliminary report to CBI

Bihar elections: NDA’s seat sharing formula will be finalized by October 1, know how many seats BJP-JDU will contest