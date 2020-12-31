West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday prayed for the assembly elections in a violence-free environment with a ‘politically neutral’ stance of police and administration in the state, wishing the New Year happy.In a New Year message posted on Twitter, he also wished for a transparent and accountable administration in 2021. He said, ‘I pray for the 2021 election in a violence-free environment with the’ politically neutral ‘stance of the police and the administration and to further the rich culture of West Bengal, people enjoying human rights and freedom and administration transparent And be accountable. ‘

The Governor wished the New Year free from the troubles, obstacles and worries that persisted in 2020. Explain that assembly elections are going to be held in West Bengal and all political parties are leaving political arrows on each other.