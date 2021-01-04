The West Bengal government will pass a resolution in the assembly against three new agricultural laws. On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will soon take necessary steps to convene a session of the Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution against the controversial three new agricultural laws. Mamta Banerjee said that I am in favor of the farmers and these three laws should be withdrawn for the country and the farmers. He said that the warehouses were built before the bills arrived. Their political motives are clear so they are not withdrawing this law.

Let us know that earlier on Thursday, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of the three disputed agricultural laws of the Center. Farmers are protesting against these laws in Delhi. In the proposal, these three have been described as being ‘anti-farmer and in the interest of industrialists’. The resolution was passed in a special session convened complying with the rules of Kovid-19. This session of the Vidhan Sabha was organized to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Members of the CPI (M) -led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) supported the proposal. However, the only member of the BJP in the Legislative Assembly, O Rajagopal, objected to some of the references contained in the motion but did not object. Outside the House, Rajagopal had said, ‘There was a general consensus in the House, so I did not object to the proposal. It is a democratic spirit.

Indicating the state government’s readiness to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she has sought details from the Center about the farmers who have registered for the program on the central government portal Have done