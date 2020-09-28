Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee informed about the new rules regarding Durga Puja to be held next month amid the Corona virus outbreak. He said that this year, cultural programs will not be allowed in Durga Puja pandal. CM Mamta Banerjee said that this time the pandals used in Durga Puja will be open from all sides. Sanitizer will be arranged at every entrance. It will be mandatory to wear masks as well. Special attention will be given to social distance.

Please tell that Durga Puja is celebrated with great pomp in West Bengal. People from all over the country come to Bengal during Navratri. The grandeur and beauty of Kolkata pandals is a matter of discussion across the country. But this year, a lot will change due to the corona epidemic. There will also be a ban on cultural events taking place in pandals. At the same time, the Puja committees organizing Durga Puja will be given a lump sum of Rs. 50,000 by the Mamta government and Rs. 2000 to 80,000 ferries.

West Bengal govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja; pandals should be kept open from all sides, no cultural program to be held. pic.twitter.com/quGUyThkDm – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Let me tell you that no business nor festival has survived this year from the havoc of Corona virus. Mamta Banerjee, along with the announcement of financial help, directed the worship committees to strictly follow the Corona Protocol. The system of sanitizer is mandatory at every pandal’s entry. The pandals of worship will be open from all sides this time. Wearing a mask is mandatory.

The organizers will have to ensure social distancing. Please tell that more than 2 lakh cases of corona infection have been reported in West Bengal. More than 3 thousand new infection cases are coming out every day. In such a situation, it is very important that common people take care of safety with reverence.