Soumendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu has joined BJP along with many of his supporters

Suvendu Adhikari’s family is very important in West Bengal politics

Before the assembly elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress suffered another setback. This jolt was given by Soumendu, the brother of Suvendu Adhikari, a Trinamool strongman at one time. Soumendu has joined BJP along with many of his supporters. Some time ago, Suvendu also joined BJP. The family of Suvendu Adhikari is very important in the politics of West Bengal. In such a situation, due to the saffron flag of Suvendu and Soumendu, the troubles of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee may increase.

Suvendu Adhikari is the most popular and tallest leader after Mamata in TMC. He is considered to be the right hand of CM Mamta Banerjee. The Nandigram movement from which Mamata Banerjee got the power of Bengal, Suvendu is considered the architect of that movement. They are considered to have considerable influence in areas of South Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari has been a popular face of Trinamool in West Bengal. His family is also very involved in Bengal politics. His brother and father are in politics and are MPs.

To win West Bengal, victory in South Bengal is necessary. The largest sub-region of the state is South Bengal which includes Greater Kolkata. South Bengal is also a densely populated region and holds the key to power. Out of the total 19 districts of South Bengal, 8 districts account for 57 per cent of the assembly seats in the entire state.

Official family dominance

Suvendu Adhikari’s family dominates East Midnapore. Suvendu’s father Shishir Adhikari (79) is a former Congress MLA. He is one of the founding members of Trinamool. Suvendu’s two brothers are also skilled politicians in politics. His brother Dibyendu Adhikari is the TMC MP from Tamluk, while Soumendu was still the administrator of Kontai Municipality who was ousted by the Trinamool.

63 assembly seats have influence

The Adhikari family is said to hold 63 assembly seats in East Midnapore and neighboring districts. These seats constitute about 20 percent of the total 294 assembly seats in Bengal. At a time when there is not much time left for the Bengal elections, the absence of Suvendu can be a problem for the Trinamool as it does not have a leader of Suvendu’s stature in East Midnapore.

Suvendu will increase Mamta’s problems in this way

In West Bengal, the leftists now have only their ideologically committed core voter base which will never go with the BJP. In such a situation, the only way for the BJP to improve its performance is to bring a portion of the TMC’s Hindu voters, especially in South Bengal, and leaders like Suvendu Adhikari can help the BJP in this task.