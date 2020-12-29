Recently, BJP workers were attacked in the program of Suvendu Adhikari, who left TMC and joined BJP. A rally was being held in Nandigram, West Bengal under the chairmanship of Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP has alleged that 15 of its workers were injured in the attack by TMC workers. Local BJP leader says that many workers are hospitalized and many workers are reported missing.Explain that this was Suvendu Adhikari’s first rally after joining BJP. This rally was taken out from the Tengua turn of Nandigram. The rally was attacked when the rally approached near Bhuta Mor. BJP workers were allegedly stoned and vandalized in vehicles. This rally was organized till Nandigram market.

BJP workers surrounded the police station

Angered by the attack, BJP workers surrounded the Nandigram police station. The activists blocked the road. At the same time, a large number of police officers arrived and controlled the situation. At the same time, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced the organizing of Nandigram Chalo rally on January 8. With the cancellation of TMC’s rally in Nandigram in East Midnapore on January 7, the Suvendu officer taunted and asked where didi disappear? Taking a dig at TMC, he said that the people talking about holding a rally in Nandigram suddenly disappeared.

‘People supported the decision to join BJP’

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held a grand road show in Nandigram in East Midnapore on Tuesday, claiming that people from his old assembly constituency supported his decision to quit TMC and join BJP. “I have resigned from the cabinet, which has been welcomed by the people,” Suvendu said at the rally. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that she would hold a rally in Nandigram on January 7. But TMC MLA from Ramnagar Akhil Giri was found to be Corona positive. This has postponed the program further.

‘Whatever I do, I do it with honesty’

The officer said, ‘I am born in an honest Brahmin family. Whatever I do, I do it very honestly. I trust my religion And when I am a public representative, I play my role with honesty. ‘ Taking a dig at TMC, he said that the people talking about holding a rally in Nandigram suddenly disappeared. He said, ‘I keep my point. I will hold a rally again on January 8, which will have more than 100,000 people. ‘