Looking at the assembly elections in West Bengal, all parties have started an alliance. Here the CPM and the Congress have decided to contest the elections together. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that his aim is only to defeat the BJP. He has claimed that the people of Bengal have been troubled by the Mamata Banerjee government of TMC and this time Mamata will have to face a bad defeat in the elections. know that How much claim does Yechury make….

West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats and the state elections are due in the year 2021. In the 2016 assembly elections, TMC got 211 seats, Left 33, Congress 44 and BJP got only 3 seats. BJP also performed well in the Lok Sabha elections in vote share.



BJP is trying hard

While TMC secured 43.3 percent vote share in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP got 40.3 percent votes. BJP got a total of 2 crore 30 lakh 28 thousand 343 votes while TMC got 2 crore 47 lakh 56 thousand 985 votes. The BJP acquired the status of the main opposition party in the state. The Lok Sabha election result boosted BJP’s morale for the assembly elections. Now BJP is trying hard for the assembly elections.

Congress and Left fought together in 2016

Let me tell you that Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary was the president of the party, when the Left and Congress fought the assembly elections together in 2016. However, despite a lot of efforts in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there could not be an alliance between the two parties. In 2016, the party did not benefit much from fighting together.

Occupation of South Bengal is necessary for power

The landscape of West Bengal, the country’s large and populous state, is quite diverse. The state can be divided into five parts. The hilly and foothills of Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts form a separate sub-region. It is followed by North District Malda and North-South Dinajpur. Central Region Murshidabad and Birbhum form the third part of the state. West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura are the extension areas of Chotanagpur plateau called Junglemahal.

However, the largest sub-region of the state is South Bengal which includes Greater Kolkata. South Bengal is also a densely populated region and holds the key to power. Out of the total 19 districts of South Bengal, 8 districts account for 57 per cent of the assembly seats in the entire state.

Polarization and politics of Hindu vote bank in Bengal

Since 2014, polarization has increased in West Bengal politics. The Communist Party-led Left Front lost its election to election TMC. At the same time, BJP established itself as the main opposition party in the state. BJP’s lead in West Bengal can be divided into two phases. The 2014 election saw a significant increase in the party’s vote share. At the same time, in 2019, he organized this edge and broke into TMC’s vote bank. Even though TMC had the highest vote share, it was overtaken by BJP in the hills, North Bengal and Junglemahal areas.

The leftists have only these vote banks

Overall, the leftists in West Bengal now have only their ideologically committed core voter base which will never go with the BJP. In such a situation, the only way for the BJP to improve its performance is to bring a portion of the TMC’s Hindu voters, especially in South Bengal, and leaders like Suvendu Adhikari can help the BJP in this task.

Hindu-Muslim population equation in Bengal

West Bengal has the largest Muslim population in the country after Jammu and Kashmir and Assam. According to the 2011 census, the state has 27 percent Muslim population. The Muslim population is not evenly distributed in the state. The hill and junglemahal areas have a low Muslim population, while a large number of minorities live in North, South and Central Bengal. Murshidabad (66 per cent Muslim) and Malda (51 per cent Muslim) are the two Muslim-majority districts in Central and North Bengal. Half of the population (49.9%) in North Dinajpur in North Bengal is Muslim.



No easy road for Congress and CPM

It also means that TMC’s outburst in South and Central Bengal is due to support from both Hindu and Muslim. While the BJP is trying to expel Hindus from TMC’s vote bank, Muslims on the other hand are turning more strongly to TMC. Together Congress and CPM can try to draw TMC’s Muslim vote bank and BJP’s Hindu vote. Although it will not be so easy.