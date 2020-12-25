Highlights: Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit TMC and joined BJP, again hit out at Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata

Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit Trinamool Congress and joined BJP, has once again sharply targeted Mamata Banerjee. At the reception of leaders joining the BJP from the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata, West Bengal’s capital, Suvendu said he was ashamed that he had been in TMC for so long (21 years).

The official said, ‘There is no longer any discipline in the ruling party of West Bengal. It is now a company rather than a political party. I am ashamed that I stayed in this party for nearly 21 years. ‘

‘West Bengal to be Sonar Bangla’

Praising BJP’s style and leaders, Suvendu said, “BJP is the largest political party in the world and is dedicated to serving the country.” He compared that the resolutions passed in the meetings of the Trinamool Congress are not even recorded. We will work together so that the BJP comes to power in the 2021 assembly elections in the state and West Bengal becomes ‘Sonar Bangla’. West Bengal has to be handed over to the capable leader Narendra Modi.

Kisan Samman Nidhi: Modi targets Mamata, deprives Bengal’s scheme of 70 lakh farmers

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the official said that many states have taken advantage of this scheme to provide benefits to the farmers, but the West Bengal government refused it and denied the farmers its benefits. He said, ‘Now it is necessary that only the party ruling the country should come to power here.’

‘The world acknowledges Modi’s leadership, but not Mamta’

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said in the program, ‘Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is saying that BJP is an external party. Bengal was moving to Pakistan. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Jana Sangh, had raised a voice against it and because of him it is today’s West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee even considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an outsider. The world believes in Modi’s leadership, but does not accept Mamata Banerjee.

Lashing out at Mamta, Vijayvargiya said, ‘People of Balochistan of Pakistan respect Modi ji and people there send him Rakhi. She (Mamta) also considers Amit Shah as an outsider. She is trying to create an environment of outsiders against those coming to West Bengal. Recently, the car of Sunil Mandal, a Trinamool Congress MP who joined the BJP, was attacked, about which he has sent a report to the Union Home Minister.

‘Gujarat model’ won’t be implemented in Bengal: Jitin Prasad

‘Mamta’s nephew wears 25 lakh glasses’

Taking a dig at the Bengal CM, Vijayvargiya bluntly said, ‘While Mamata Banerjee wears white saris and slippers, her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) wears glasses worth Rs 25 lakh and lives in a Rs 7 crore house, in which lift is also. These are the leaders of the Trinamool Congress. Who is behind the smuggling of cattle? Behind them all are his nephews. The Trinamool Congress is running a dictatorship in the state.