Kolkata: Calcutta High Koi has declared all pandals of Durga Puja in West Bengal as ‘No Entry Zone’. In such a situation, devotees will no longer be allowed to enter the pandal.

The court has said in the order that only the organizers will be allowed inside the pandal. Those who will be allowed inside will have their names written outside the pandal.

Please tell that in view of Kovid-19, this time many Durga Puja committees have arranged a virtual ‘Darshan’ by stopping the arrival of visitors.

However, many other Durga Puja associations say that this festival is steeped in a spirit of inclusivity and visitors cannot be stopped from visiting the pandals. He has assured to take all necessary steps to handle the crowd and ensure safety.

All Durga Puja pandals declared no-entry zone in West Bengal. Only organizers can enter the pandals. Names of people allowed to enter the pandals to be displayed outside it, orders Calcutta High Court – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

At least two big puja organizers of the city, Santosh Mitra Square and Debadaru Phatak, have announced that this time outsiders will not be allowed to come. He has said that people can get a glimpse of the idol of Goddess Durga through their YouTube channels and can perform rituals.