Kolkata: Before the West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started trying to help her voters. In this episode, he has now re-launched the Health Partner Scheme in Bengal through the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign. Today in Kolkata, Mamta Banerjee herself appeared in line with the general public and took health card. During this, he said that I am also a common citizen. Let me tell you that Mamta Banerjee has turned 66 today.

Health scheme may be Mamta Banerjee’s master stroke this time. In the last one month only 2 lakh 12 thousand families have come under this scheme. Under the health partner scheme, the Mamta government of West Bengal will provide medical insurance of up to five lakh rupees to every family.

Under the Duare government campaign, the Trinamool Congress government is reaching the doorstep of the people and providing the facility of all government schemes. Under this, people can avail the facilities of the government scheme or can get information related to it.

Let me tell you that in the last one month, around two crore registrations have been done in the Duare Sarkar campaign, that is, two crore people have applied to take this facility. But the most excited is about the health partner card, because people have been demanding medical insurance facility for years and TMC government wants to extend this facility to every family.

Today, Mamta Banerjee arrived at a booth of ‘Duare Sarkar Campaign’ on South Kolkata’s Harish Mukherjee Road to get her health companion card. During this, CM Mamta Banerjee took this card only by keeping herself in line with the people.

Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “We do not work by looking at the elections. The objective of TMC government is to serve the people. People will be more excited by Didi (Mamta Banerjee) taking this card herself. Everyone Government wants to bring the family under its purview. “

