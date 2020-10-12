West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the BJP as a “bad force” and the “biggest epidemic” in the country, claiming that the saffron party was trying to “incite tension” in the state for its political gains.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP is not interested in the well being of the people but only in gaining power. He said, “On one side you have Kovid-19, Dengue and on the other side you have the biggest epidemic BJP. This is a bad force. In Bengal, if you are in politics, you have to follow certain norms which are part of our rich cultural heritage.

Mamta said at an event organized by her party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla here, “BJP does not mean that people are dead or alive. They are only interested in regaining power. I want to tell them, it will not be easy. . “

He urged the Durga Puja committees to strictly follow the Kovid-19 guidelines. “In many states, the administration has either canceled this year’s function or limited it to just one or two (places),” he said. On this occasion, he released a special edition of ‘Jago Bangla’. He also released a music album called ‘Srishti’. It has seven songs written by Mamta.