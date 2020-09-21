new Delhi: The Agriculture Bill has been passed by both the houses in the midst of tremendous opposition from the central government. Opposition is a constant attacker on this issue. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Center. Banerjee said that this new bill is going to kill the interests of farmers. In this bill, the Center did not take states and opposition parties into confidence. This bill is a law bringing famine in the country.

Let me tell you that on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on this issue. All opposition including TMC is opposing this new bill of central government. Mamta Banerjee also targeted the government that this law was passed without division. Mamta’s party called the move a murder of democracy. Let me tell you that even before this, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the Chairman of taking the side of the ruling BJP.

When a division was asked for, as per Parliamentary rules, BJP due to having less members present, resorted to violence to pass agricultural bills. Central Govt took power of states to regulate prices for farmers & are orchestrating ‘food-pandemic’: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM pic.twitter.com/TXP2JZRjfv – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Mamta Banerjee alleged that many members of the ruling BJP were not present in the House. Despite the ruling party having no majority, the bill was passed. He said that the central government has tried to interfere in the jurisdiction of the states. State governments have the right to fix the prices of crops, but the central government has encroached upon it.

Explain that farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have been protesting against the agriculture bill for many days. Farmers fear that private bills will be granted due to this bill. Farmers are also worried about the end of the minimum support price. However, the Prime Minister has made it clear many times that the government is not going to remove the MSP.