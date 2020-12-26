Highlights: West Bengal board announces dates for 10th and 12th board examinations

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates of 10th and 12th board exam. Tenth examinations will start from June 1 and will run till June 10. Similarly, the 12th exams will start on June 15, which will run till June 30. Earlier, the state government deferred the examinations in the wake of the Corona epidemic. Normally board exams are held every year in February and March but this time due to Corona they are being delayed.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the Corona situation in the state was under control and a decision would be taken at the ‘appropriate time’ to open educational institutions. In fact, due to the Corona epidemic, educational institutions have been closed since mid-March. In the new academic session, students are being taught through online classes.

Big news for students and parents, CBSE board exam dates to be announced on December 31

On the other hand, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Saturday that the dates of CBSE’s 10th and 12th board examinations will be announced on December 31.