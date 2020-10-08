Untitled-1

Demonstration was against the killings of BJP workers BJP’s protest is against the continuous killing of BJP leaders and workers in the state. This movement has been named ‘Nabanna Chalo’. The BJP has four major rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. Three of the four rallies are being held in Kolkata, the capital of Bengal alone. A rally was coming from Howrah’s Sibpur to the Secretariat.

Force deployed to stop protesters BJP leaders and activists took to the streets demonstrating. A peace march ensued but a heavy police force was deployed to stop them.

Roads blocked, secretariat closed The streets were barricaded to stop the protesters. Roads were completely blocked. The movement of vehicles on the main routes was completely banned. Howrah Secretariat was closed for two days. However, in this case, Mamta Sarkar says that sanitation work is being done in the secretariat, due to which it has been closed.

Workers reached by the way of the river when the roads were closed The Mamta government closed the roads for the protesters. Barricading was put on the roads, then BJP leaders and activists reached the demonstrations by boats through the river.

Tear gas shells left on workers Police lathi-charged the leaders and workers of the protesting BJP. The BJP alleges that they were forcibly beaten up by accusing activists. Bullets of tear gas were left on them. Many activists have suffered serious injuries.

Police charged with sabotage and arson There was a sudden arson and sabotage during the BJP’s demonstration. BJP leader Lockett Chatterjee alleges that the police vandalized vehicles to defame the BJP. He shared this picture with his Twitter account and alleged that the policemen broke the vehicles in this way. The BJP was performing peacefully.

‘Don’t the rules apply to Mamta?’ BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sat on the road and staged a sit-in. On the question of the performance of party workers without masks, BJP leader Kailish Vijayvargiya said that all the workers are wearing masks. Are the rules only for us? Mamta ji performs with thousands of people, and we are being taught the lesson of social distancing. Do not these rules apply to them?

The infighting between the Mamata government and the BJP has intensified. During the Nabanna Chalo movement of BJP, the protesters were lathi-charged. Water canons were left on activists and leaders. The BJP alleges that they were carrying out a march in peace but were pelted. Mamta’s government has been accused of intentionally running sticks on those people. Several BJP leaders were injured in clashes with the West Bengal Police.