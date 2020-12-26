Highlights: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh directly threatens TMC

Ghosh said that we are decent people and want to do politics in a civilized way

He said, if we are encouraged, we will answer that the bandage will fall short.

Ghosh said that BJP’s Chief Minister will sit in Nabanna Building in 4-5 months

Kolkata

As soon as the assembly elections in West Bengal (West bengal assembly election) come closer, political rhetoric has also become sharper. West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh has now directly threatened the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after declaring Kovid-19 as a dangerous virus.

During a public meeting held in South 24 Parganas district, Dilip Ghosh said that we are decent people and want to deal with political issues in a civilized manner. However, if our hands and feet kept working and we were encouraged to use them, we would answer that they would have less bandage to heal their wounds.

‘BJP CM to sit in Nabanna Building in next 4-5 months’

Ghosh said that the BJP Chief Minister will sit in Nabanna Building (Chief Minister’s Office) in the next 4-5 months. If they (TMC) do not digest this, my advice is that they should take homeopathic medicine.

‘TMC Kovid-19 even more dangerous virus, BJP vaccine’

Earlier, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday termed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a dangerous virus from Kovid-19 and said that the BJP will work as a vaccine to eliminate it in next year’s assembly elections. Addressing a rally at Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district, Ghosh said that if his party comes to power, it will withdraw the wrong cases imposed on BJP and other opposition activists. Elections for the state’s 294-member assembly are expected to be held in April-May next year.



(With inputs from ANI)