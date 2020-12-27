TMC stars will hit the ground Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after the success of her ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign, now wants to add STAR MPs. According to media reports, TMC’s star MPs and leaders will campaign on the ground and participate in various programs.

Actor Nusrat is MP from Basirhat Star and Trinamool Congress MPs associated with the film world will be associated with this campaign. Nusrat, MP from Basirhat, is active on social media on political issues.

Mimi Chakraborty remains active in the area Actress Mimi Chakraborty is already active in her parliamentary constituency Jadavpur. She is going among the people and listening to the problems. Similarly, there is also a plan to keep the famous artist of the Bengali film world, Dev, in focus.

The craze of these superstars in youth This campaign will be conducted by Mamata Banerjee government keeping the age of 20 to 35 in focus. These superstars have a craze in the urban and rural areas of West Bengal.

Mahua, Derek, Dev, Prasoon will also be part Along with this, Mahua Moitra, who is considered to be the intellectual face of the party, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien as well as prominent face of Bengali films and MP Dev will also be a part of this campaign. Former cricketer and currently Minister of State for Sports Laxmiratan Shukla, Minister Bratya Basu, former footballer Prasun Banerjee will also go among the people.

In West Bengal, every party has prepared for the upcoming elections. Seeing the aggressive strategy of BJP, CM Mamata Banerjee also does not want to leave any rest. After the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign of Trinamool Congress (TMC), now the focus is on preparing the youth to start the ‘Duare Taraka’ campaign. TMC is engaged in strengthening the ground through celebrity leaders including Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, see photos-