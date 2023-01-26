It is cataloged by the Palestinians as the most fateful raid in recent months. At least nine people dead and a dozen wounded is the balance of the incursion of the Israeli Army on January 26 in Jenin, the West Bank. Benjamin Netanyahu’s forces say the goal was to capture members of Islamic Jihad. The event raises the tension, with warnings from the Palestinian jihadist movement and the declaration of a strike in the territory occupied by the Israelis.

“An invasion never seen before.” This is how the president of the Red Crescent, Mahmoud Al Saadi, described the raid of the Israeli Army in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, January 26.

At least nine people died and 20 were injured, according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after the Israeli military stormed the Jenin refugee camp, sparking a confrontation that lasted for about three hours.

Gunshots echoed through the narrow alleyways of the site, as well as occasional explosions from improvised bombs thrown by Palestinian militants. Some residents threw stones at the army vehicles as the Israelis opened fire, witnesses said.

The armed forces of the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu assure that they went to the site to arrest members of the Islamic Jihad, suspected of planning and executing “multiple terrorist attacks” against citizens of Israel, such as those registered last year, and that they responded with their weapons. several of them after they opened fire on the uniformed officers.

“Security forces operated to surround the building where the suspects were located. Two armed individuals fleeing the scene were identified and neutralized, while another suspect in the building surrendered to security forces,” they said. the Israel Defense Forces, in a message through its official Twitter account.

After the troops withdrew and the smoke and tear gas cleared, civilians who had been driven away by the fighting entered the camp and found the bodies. A two-story building that had been the focus of the operation was extensively damaged.

Report excessive use of force

Witnesses stress that Israeli soldiers rushed to the camp, a critical point in the occupied West Bank, more heavily armed than usual, with snipers and undercover forces.

France 24 correspondent in Jerusalem, Janira Gómez, highlighted that Palestinian health officials denounced that the military blocked the passage of ambulances, fired at the windshield of at least one of those vehicles and fired tear gas at the entrance of a pediatric hospital.

The European Union suggested that there was an excessive use of force by Israel, although it indicated that it recognized its “legitimate” concern for security issues.

“While we take note of Israel’s legitimate concerns for its security, we reiterate our position that the use of force and the use of lethal force must be proportional and in accordance with international law,” said the community spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Peter Stano, during the daily press conference of the European Commission.

Who are the deceased?

Palestinian officials quoted by Reuters as saying the nine people killed included seven armed Palestinians and two civilians, including a 60-year-old woman.

The Jenin hospital identified the woman who lost her life as Magda Obaid and the Palestinian Health Ministry identified another of the dead as 24-year-old Saeb Azriqi, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot, but he died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad has admitted that two of its men were killed in the attack on the Jenin refugee camp, considered a militant stronghold by Israeli authorities.

The Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, said four of its men were killed in the clash.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed militia affiliated with Fatah, the secular political party that controls President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian National Authority, claimed that one of its militants was killed in the same operation, whom it identified like Izz al-Din Salahat.

No deaths were reported on the Israeli side.

Tensions rise in the occupied West Bank

Following allegations of disproportionate use of force in a place also home to hundreds of civilians, clashes broke out between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces in places including Ramallah and near the Gaza Strip.

But there are fears of further violent outbreaks even involving Islamic militant groups, considered by Israel to be terrorists.

An Islamic Jihad official said the movement had asked international mediators to warn Israel that the violence in Jenin “could spread everywhere.”

A man holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli forces, near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on January 26, 2023. © Reuters/Mohammed Salem

Likewise, the deputy head of Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri, assured in a statement that an armed response “will not take long.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Abbas, whose US-brokered talks with Israel over a possible Palestinian state stalled in 2014, condemned the killings today, calling them a “massacre carried out amid suspicious international silence.”

On the other hand, and as a sign of protest against the fateful events, the West Bank went on strike, closing shops and calling for demonstrations in some of its cities.

Although this is a longstanding conflict, the violence has escalated since deadly attacks by Palestinians against citizens of Israel between March and April 2022.

While movements like Hamas and Islamic Jihad maintain their rejection of coexistence with Israel, the country with a Jewish majority has entered a new period of government, the most far-right in its history.

The Administration, which includes members who refuse a possible Palestinian state, has made it clear that it will increase the construction of settlements in territories that its neighbors claim as their own and a greater repression of the Palestinians, citing security reasons.

With Reuters, EFE and AP