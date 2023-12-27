At least six Palestinians have died in a drone attack that hit the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem, in the West Bank. This is what the Palestinian agency Wafa reports, according to which among the victims of the Israeli operation there is a 17-year-old. The other victims are between 19 and 29 years old. A 24-year-old was seriously injured.

The Israeli Forces (IDF) have confirmed the deaths of three more soldiers in fighting in northern Gaza. They are a lieutenant and two soldiers with the rank of sergeant major, all from a battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade. According to the official bulletin, 164 IDF deaths have occurred since the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian delegation expected in Cairo for post-war talks in Gaza

A delegation of Palestinian Authority officials is expected to travel to Cairo in the next few days for talks with Egyptian interlocutors regarding the future of the Gaza Strip. The Times of Israel writes this, relaunching a Haaretz article which quotes a high-level Palestinian official according to whom the 'channel' between Egypt and the Palestinian Authority opened after Cairo proposed a three-phase plan for the end the war (the second phase would include an Egyptian-sponsored “Palestinian national dialogue”).

And, according to press reports, the Palestinian Authority's intelligence chief, Majed Faraj, has already left for Cairo to talk about changes to the Egyptian proposal. In recent weeks Egypt and Qatar have acted as mediators between Israel and Hamas.