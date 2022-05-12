Friday, May 13, 2022
West Bank Palestinians refuse to investigate the death of Al-Jazeera’s journalist along with Israel

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
Abu Akleh died in an Israeli raid on Yenin in the West Bank.

Palestinians refused to investigate a well-known journalist of Al-Jazeera Shireen Abu Aklehin death together with Israel.

Abu Akleh died in an Israeli raid To Jenin on the West Bank. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot the reporter in the head.

Israel publicly appealed to the Palestinian Authority to hand over the death bullet to Israel and to investigate the death of Abu Akhech together with Israel. Both sides have accused each other of killing a journalist.

According to eyewitnesses, Abu Akleh wore a bulletproof vest and a helmet with international press emblems at the time of his death, from which he could be identified as a journalist.

Abu Akleh, 51, had worked in Al-Jazeera’s Arabic-language news since 2000.

