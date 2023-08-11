TEL AVIV. A Palestinian was fatally shot by Israeli soldiers in incidents with Israeli army units in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the West Bank. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the victim was called Muhammad Jarad and was 23 years old. Military radio added that explosive devices had previously been thrown at the military. In the last few hours there have also been two anti-Israel attacks in the West Bank: an attempted stabbing in the town of Nili, and shots at soldiers from a speeding car in Yabed. There were no casualties.