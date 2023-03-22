Dhe Israeli parliament has changed a law that has existed for years in favor of Jewish settlers. With the law change on Tuesday night, the members of the Knesset paved the way for the return of settlers to a settlement in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which the authorities had vacated in 2005. A previously applicable law that had banned Israelis from staying there ever since was thus repealed. The US was concerned.

The vote was “historic,” wrote ultra-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Twitter on Tuesday. “Tonight we begin to erase the shame of displacement and to push for the legalization of our presence in Khomesh,” wrote Smotrich, who himself lives in a West Bank settlement.

US ‘extremely concerned’ by decision

The United States, on the other hand, described the Israeli parliament’s decision on Tuesday as “provocative” and a violation of commitments made to Washington. The United States is “extremely concerned” about the passage of the law, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

In 2005, the then Israeli government under Prime Minister Ariel Sharon cleared the settlement of Khomesh and three other settlements in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. However, a small group of settlers returned to the site in 2009 and set up a yeshiva, a religious seminary, there, which was evicted dozens of times by the IDF before the army finally allowed them to stay.







The parliamentary vote now also allows the settlers to officially return to Khomesch – a symbol of the ultra-right settler movement since the forced eviction in 2005.

UN urges “calm and restraint”

In view of the increasing violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the UN Security Council last month called for “calm and restraint” on all sides. “Provocative acts” and “unilateral measures to obstruct peace” should be avoided — including the “construction and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of Palestinian land and the ‘legalization’ of settlement outposts.”

In the West Bank, which has been occupied since 1967, 2.8 million Palestinians and 475,000 Israelis live in settlements that the UN has classified as illegal under international law. In addition to official settlements, there are also so-called wild settlements that have been established without permission from the Israeli government.