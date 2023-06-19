Violent clashes in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, between Palestinians and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces. According to the latest balance sheet provided by the PNA’s health ministry, the Palestinian National Authority, five Palestinians lost their lives, including a 15-year-old, and 66 were injured after IDF and border police officers raided Jenin to arrest two suspects. Of the 66 injured, 18 were judged to be in serious condition. Among them also a girl. An Apache helicopter was also used in the attack. Seven Israeli soldiers were injured in the clashes.

Palestinian journalists present in Jenin to cover the Israeli raid denounced being targeted by soldiers of the IDF and by border police agents, who allegedly fired at them. Journalist Hafiz Abu Sabra told Wafa news agency that Israeli forces opened fire directly at their vehicle as they followed the assault near the entrance to the refugee camp, damaging it. Hazem Nasser, a photojournalist for al-Ghad TV, also said Israeli soldiers fired on him.

In a note relaunched by the Wafa news agency we read the appeal of theAnp to the international community not to ”remain silent” and to ”not adopt a double standard”, because this ”encourages the Israeli government to carry out further killings, destruction and acts of intimidation against our people”. And ”the aggression and the assaults will continue until the Israeli forces, the occupying power, are found guilty of the crimes committed”, reads the note from the Palestinian government. ”Our people will respond to this aggression – it was underlined – All ministries are ready to provide the necessary support to the population in Jenin”.

The international community in general and the United States administration in particular must intervene to stop ”the Israeli madness”, is the appeal of the spokesman of the President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, quoted by the agency of Wafa print.

While former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman pointed the finger at Hamas accusing it of the violence in Jenin. The government ”must launch a vast and large-scale military operation” in the north of the West Bank ”to eliminate the armed gangs and terrorists”, Lieberman said. ”We cannot accept the ‘rules of the game’ which can inflame Judea and Samaria and leave Gaza immune,” he said using the biblical name of the West Bank.