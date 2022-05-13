TEL AVIV. A seriously injured Israeli policeman died this morning near Jenin, in the West Bank. The police spokesman said that Noam Raz (47) was shot during an operation “against armed terrorists”. Raz was a member of the police counter-terrorism unit (Yamam). Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said “that a hero has died, a brave fighter who risked his life in an anti-terrorism operation”.

The murder took place after a morning of harsh firefights in the refugee camp of Jenin (West Bank) where units of the Israeli army tried to capture Palestinians suspected of planning attacks. In particular, local sources report, the house of a fugitive was besieged, from where a column of smoke rose. Islamic Jihad has warned that he would react harshly if he were eliminated. Meanwhile, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that 11 injured have arrived at the local hospital, one of whom, Daud al-Zubeidi, is seriously injured. This is the brother of Zacharia al-Zubeidi, an al-Fatah militiaman who months ago was the protagonist of a sensational escape from an Israeli prison and was then captured again. Local sources add that in the Jenin refugee camp there was a total blackout of the electricity supply and cell phones do not work: probably, according to the sources, due to an intervention by the Israeli army. Two days ago, in the same refugee camp, al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in similar firefights.