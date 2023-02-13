Israel wants to retrospectively legalize nine settlements in the occupied west bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Sunday that the security cabinet had decided to legalize the so-called outposts in response to several attacks in East Jerusalem.

In the West Bank, which has been occupied since 1967, around 475,000 Israelis live alongside 2.8 million Palestinians in settlements that the UN has classified as illegal under international law. They claim land on which the Palestinians aspire to establish their own state. Israel denies this.

In addition to official settlements, there are also so-called “wild” settlements that were built without permission from the Israeli government. The government now wants to subsequently legalize nine such settlements. They “have existed for many years, some of them for decades,” the government said in justification.

Existing settlements are to be expanded

The government also announced that the top planning committee of the Defense Ministry’s civil administration will meet in the coming days to approve the construction of new housing in existing settlements in the West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said it was about 10,000 apartments.







In a first reaction, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday’s announcement should be “condemned and rejected”. “It challenges the efforts of the US and Arab states, is a provocation to the Palestinian people and will lead to further tensions and escalations,” Abbas’ spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

No statement was initially available from the USA, but the government in Washington rejects any action – regardless of which side – that stands in the way of a two-state solution. The US Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, had reiterated this last month: “We want to keep the vision of a two-state solution alive. He (Netanyahu) is aware that we know that massive settlement growth will not achieve this goal.”

The security cabinet has also decided on further measures in the “fight against terrorism”, including an increased presence of security forces in Jerusalem, said Netanyahu’s office. The government also wants to present a law to parliament in the coming days to strip “terrorists” of Israeli citizenship and to be able to expel them. Affected are descendants of Palestinians who remained in the country after the founding of Israel in 1948, as well as Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem.







New spiral of violence

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians has been escalating for weeks. On Friday, three people, including two children, were killed in an attack on a bus stop in a settler neighborhood in East Jerusalem. The alleged assassin, a 31-year-old Palestinian from a Palestinian neighborhood in the eastern part of the city annexed by Israel, was killed at the scene, police said.

At the end of January, a Palestinian killed seven people in an attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Ten Palestinians were killed in a raid by the Israeli army on a refugee camp in the West Bank.

On Sunday, Israeli soldiers killed a 14-year-old Palestinian in an operation in the West Bank. At least 46 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year, along with fighters and assassins as well as civilians, nine Israeli civilians and one Ukrainian.