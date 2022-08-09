The protests in the square developed following the killing of three Palestinian militiamen today in Nablus

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Hebron (West Bank) by soldiers during clashes between army units and groups of demonstrators who took to the streets to protest the killing of three Palestinian militiamen today in Nablus.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that the young man has been identified as Muamen Jaber Yassin. The incident was confirmed by Israeli military radio that other riots occurred in the West Bank in Ramallah and Bethlehem.