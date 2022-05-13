West Bank Abu Akleh’s death exacerbates West Bank conflict once again: Israeli police violently bomb a Palestinian journalist

Numerous Palestinians have died in raids by Israeli security forces in recent weeks and months, but the death of a famous television journalist on duty has once again exacerbated the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the extreme. There is rioting in Jerusalem almost daily.

Violence leimai Shireen Abu Aklehin a funeral on Friday in Jerusalem when Israeli police beat the bearers of the deceased’s coffin with such force that the coffin was to fall to the ground.

Journalist Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot Abu Akleh in the head while he was in the city of Jenin reporting on Israel’s raids. According to a graph by the news agency AFP, Israeli forces were shot dead by Abu Akleh.

Israel, on the other hand, has said it is investigating whether journalists “possibly from Palestinian bullets” were injured in Wednesday’s fire.

Abu Akleh, 51, had worked in Al-Jazeera’s Arabic-language news since 2000.

Funeral people was leaving Jerusalem Hospital for the Catholic Church in the Old Town when the brawl began. Pamphlets would immediately spread around the world through social media. Heavily armed Israeli forces were also harshly detaining other Palestinians. According to Israeli police, stones were thrown at the crowd towards the police.

Outside the church, Palestinians shouted for revenge for Abu Aklah’s death. It is estimated that up to ten thousand people took part in the funeral procession. The rest of the journey from the church to the cemetery went smoothly.

Palestinians Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American Christian called a voice, first studied architecture in Jordan, but later switched to journalism. Abu Akleh, who joined Al-Jazeera in 1997, became a well-known and respected supplier in the Middle East.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that the Palestinians are accusing Israel of killing Abu Akhl. The Israelis thought the reporter might have died from Palestinian bullets.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Israeli Defense Forces, Abu Alekh was about 200 meters from a place where there was a fierce exchange of shots between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants and the origin of the deadly bullet has not yet been determined.

Abu Alekh got a bullet in his head. He was wearing a helmet and a blue bulletproof vest with the text Press, indicating that he was a journalist. He was rushed to a local hospital, however, where he was found dead. Abu Alekh’s news producer was also wounded in the attack.

According to Abu Alekh’s colleagues, there were no Palestinian fighters present, only Israeli forces.

Shire’s Abu Alek’s coffin was to fall to the ground in clashes.

Palestinians carry the coffin of journalist Shire Abu Alekh from the church to the cemetery on Friday in Jerusalem.

Israel has called on the Palestinians to investigate the case together and hand over to Israel the bullet that killed Abu Achel. Palestinians refuse joint investigation.

An autopsy and forensic examination was carried out in the West Bank immediately after Abu Akhel’s death, but the Palestinian Authority has not released the results. President of the Palestinians Mahmoud Abbas on Friday justified the refusal to conduct a joint investigation by saying the Palestinians do not trust the Israelis but want to take the case to the International Criminal Court.

Israeli police conducted a new raid on Jenin early Friday to find Palestinian terrorist suspects. One Israeli police officer was killed in a violent shooting. 13 Palestinians were wounded.

19 Israeli Jews have died in the terrorist attacks of recent months. At least 28 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died in Israeli retaliation.

The international community is concerned about the further tightening of Israeli-Palestinian relations. Among other things, the European Union, in a recent statement, condemned the Israeli authorities’ permission to build more than 4,000 new homes on the occupied West Bank.

Shireen Abu Alekh’s body was wrapped in a Palestinian flag on Wednesday, May 11th.