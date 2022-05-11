Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

West Bank A reporter who reported on the Israeli raids was shot in the West Bank

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to Palestinian authorities, Israeli forces shot journalist Shire Abu Akleh on the head on a mission.

Media company Al-Jazeera journalist shot dead on Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, news agencies and Al-Jazeera.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot the reporter Shireen Abu Aklehia head when he was in the city of Jenin reporting on the raids committed by Israel. According to a graph by the news agency AFP, Israeli forces were shot dead by Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, 51, had worked in Al-Jazeera’s Arabic-language news since 2000.

In Qatar headquarters Al-Jazeera said the details of the death are still unclear, but the videos show the bullet hit Abu Akleh’s head.

“So far, we know that the Palestinian health authorities have announced his death,” commented Al-Jazeeran Nida Ibrahim.

“As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who worked with him.”

Israel the army confirmed that it “conducted an operation” early Wednesday in a refugee camp in Jenin and that there was a firefight between the troops and the “suspects,” AFP says.

See also  American football Super Bowl winner Demaryius Thomas, 33, is dead

Israel has increased its forces in the region as it blames Jenin residents for the recent attacks in Israel.

Israel says it is currently investigating whether journalists were injured in Wednesday morning’s firing, “possibly from Palestinian bullets.”

#West #Bank #reporter #reported #Israeli #raids #shot #West #Bank

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Congress grants tax benefits to tech companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.