West Bank A reporter who reported on the Israeli raids was shot in the West Bank

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces shot the reporter Shireen Abu Aklehia head when he was in the city of Jenin reporting on the raids committed by Israel. According to a graph by the news agency AFP, Israeli forces were shot dead by Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, 51, had worked in Al-Jazeera’s Arabic-language news since 2000.

In Qatar headquarters Al-Jazeera said the details of the death are still unclear, but the videos show the bullet hit Abu Akleh’s head.

“So far, we know that the Palestinian health authorities have announced his death,” commented Al-Jazeeran Nida Ibrahim.

“As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who worked with him.”

Israel the army confirmed that it “conducted an operation” early Wednesday in a refugee camp in Jenin and that there was a firefight between the troops and the “suspects,” AFP says.

Israel has increased its forces in the region as it blames Jenin residents for the recent attacks in Israel.

Israel says it is currently investigating whether journalists were injured in Wednesday morning’s firing, “possibly from Palestinian bullets.”