Paris. The collapse of the western Antarctic ice cap, which could cause catastrophic sea level rise, is not “inevitable,” according to a study published yesterday in the journal Nature Communications.

Since the early 1990s, scientists have observed an acceleration of melting ice in this area of ​​Antarctica due to climate change.

The fear is that this phenomenon reaches a point of no return, beyond the evolution of the climate.

Based on satellite and ground data, the rate and extent of disturbances along the West Antarctic coast, particularly the unstable Thwaites Glacier (off the Amundsen Sea), varies by degree, according to this new study. depending on the different local microclimates.

“Ice cap collapse is not inevitable,” said Eric Steig, a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle.

“It depends on how the climate will change in the coming decades, a change that we can positively influence by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.

In these regions, the wind usually blows from the west, which brings warmer and saltier water, which in turn favors snowmelt.

However, the intensity of these winds was weaker in the Amundsen Sea during the observation period, compared to the situation in the Bellingshausen Sea.

3 degrees Celsius rise

Both the Antarctic and the Arctic polar regions have registered an increase in their average temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, compared to the levels of the end of the 19th century, which represents almost three times the world average.

Scientists fear that the Twhaites and Pine Island glaciers are already at that “point of no return.”

“I think we have to live and do our coastal planning under the assumption that the West Antarctic ice cap is unstable and that we are going to experience a 12-foot rise in sea level,” said Anders Levermann, a climatologist at the Institute. Potsdam in Germany.

The expert nevertheless welcomed the study, carried out from multiple sources, although the period analyzed is barely “an eye blink in glacial terms.”