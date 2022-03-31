Although Russia has promised a military de-escalation in kyiv after the negotiations in Turkey, bombings and siege of some Ukrainian cities continuewhich makes the West and Ukraine doubt Russian intentions.

Barricades are maintained in cities just like military checkpoints. The inhabitants are also skeptical. “Do I think the Russian troops will withdraw? No, because even before the war it was said that they would not enter, there were many rumours, disinformation, hoaxes… That’s why people here don’t trust anyone anymore, least of all the Russians.”Shakir Medjitov, a 19-year-old medical student, tells the Efe news agency.

The accusations and accusations between both parties remain. Ukraine believes that behind the statements of the representatives of Vladimir Putin there is another goal: regroup the army to focus on the east of the country or what they consider a rotation of units.

Mistrust has also moved to the United States. The Pentagon believes that the Russian troop movements have been small, it does not believe that it is a “real withdrawal”.

“We believe this is a relocation, not a real withdrawal, and we should all be prepared to see a major offensive against other parts of Ukraine,” Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told a news conference.

Although the Kremlin maintains its speech, the attacks continue. This Thursday the Russian Strategic Missile Forces began large-scale maneuvers in Orenburg, at South of that country. There is talk of 3,000 troops and 300 combat teams.



russian strategy

“More than 3,000 military personnel and more than 300 combat teams participate in the exercises of the Yasnensk missile unit in the Orenburg region,” the press department of the Russian Defense Ministry reported in a statement quoted by the agency. interface.

On the other hand, through a decree, Putin demanded the military conscription of 134,500 Russians during the spring campaign. The document – published on the legal information portal of the Russian Government – reads that the process will be from April 1 to July 15.

Ukraine assures that Russian troops continue to bombard the Donbass area with heavy weapons, while attacks continue around kyiv and other major cities such as Chernigov (north) and Kharkov (east).INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE

