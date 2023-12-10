Leaders of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) held talks in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Sunday, regarding the security situation in their region after military personnel took power in four countries and the increasing risks due to terrorism in the Sahel region of Africa.

After the military has seized power in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger since 2020, ECOWAS member countries Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau have seen attempts to seize power in recent weeks.

The French military withdrawal from the Sahel region along the Sahara desert has also increased concerns about the expansion of the activity of terrorist organizations southward to Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast, located in the Gulf of Guinea region.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stressed the importance of political stability, peace and security for the prosperity of the region.

Speaking during the 64th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Abuja, Omar Touray, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission, said political stability would enable the region to enjoy the free flow of investments and improve social and economic relations among various member states.

“The flow of foreign capital and intra-regional trade and investments have been affected by the risk rating in our region. We face a challenge to improve the business environment in our community to capitalize on the growing interests of investors in our community,” he added.

“We have made the development of regional infrastructure and business-friendly policies the cornerstone of our integration into the region,” stressed the ECOWAS Commission Chairperson. “In this context, on November 17, 2023, we inaugurated the International Coordination Center of the West Africa Energy Park in the Republic of Benin, which now enables trade in electricity across our region.” “.

“The single electricity market, achieved through this project, will improve access to electricity in areas with low generation from areas with high supply,” he explained. “With the exception of Cabo Verde, all ECOWAS member states are connected to the system, making Buying and selling electricity between them is possible.”