The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to order the immediate activation of a military force to restore constitutional order in Niger, where the military seized power after a coup on July 26. At the same time, the regional organization shows its commitment to do so through peaceful means. This was confirmed this Thursday by the president of the ECOWAS commission, Omar Touray, after the summit of heads of state held in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. In this way, the regional organization raises the tone of its threat of military intervention in Niger, but at the same time it does not close the door to a negotiated solution.

In this regard, ECOWAS has asked the African Union, the United Nations and all its international allies for their support in the decisions it adopts. Moments before the meeting, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, had decided to show that the diplomatic route was gaining ground on the possibility of a military intervention in Niger. “It is crucial that we give priority to diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the basis of our approach,” said Tinubu, who also holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS and was one of the leaders who in recent days had raised the threat of the military intervention by foreign forces, after the ultimatum to the military junta to return power to the democratically elected government expired last Sunday.

One of the conditions set by ECOWAS for this military intervention not to take place is the release of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, held by the military in his own residence since July 26. Representatives of the military junta assured Victoria Nuland, number two of the United States Department of State, in a meeting held this week in Niamey, the capital of Niger, that they would assassinate Bazoum in the event of a military operation by foreign forces, two Western sources assured the Associated Press. under condition of anonymity.

The military force that ECOWAS has ordered to mobilize is the Reserve Force or FAC, which has some 2,500 soldiers from member states. Created in the 1990s under the name of Ecomog to monitor respect for the ceasefire in Liberia, it also intervened in Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau. However, its role so far has been more peacekeeping than carrying out combat operations. In fact, in 2017, ECOWAS did not resort to the FAC to oust Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh from power, preferring instead to request troops from member states.

Although the details of the possible military intervention in Niger have not been specified, Nigeria, Senegal, the Ivory Coast and Benin are the countries that have confirmed their willingness to participate in it, while Burkina Faso and Mali, where military regimes also govern , have announced that they would act in defense of the coup plotters in Niger.

new government

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Hours before the summit, Niger’s military regime announced the formation of a government, according to a decree by the country’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani, read on national television early Thursday morning. The new Nigerian government aims to consolidate the military regime that deposed the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. It is headed by economist Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, who will serve as prime minister, and includes 20 ministers. Of these, those of Defense and Interior are generals of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP), the group that took power.

Lamine Zeine, who was already presented as prime minister on August 7 in another televised ad, has an extensive career in politics. A 58-year-old economist by training, he was former president Mamadou Tandja’s chief of staff in 2001 and a year later was appointed finance minister to try to address the difficult economic situation in Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world. He held this position until 2010, when Tandja was overthrown in a coup. Lamine Zeine belongs to the political formation of this former president, the MNSD-Nassara, a former single party. He has also been the resident representative of the African Development Bank (AfBD) in Chad, Gabon and the Ivory Coast.

Cedeao has not yet ruled on the formation of this new Executive. The military junta that governs Niger also refused last Tuesday to receive a tripartite mediation delegation made up of representatives of ECOWAS, the African Union and the UN. However, this Wednesday the Nigerien coup leader, Brigadier General Abdurahamane Tiani, met with religious authorities from Niger and Nigeria. Among them, Tiani met with the former governor of the central bank of Nigeria and the ex-emir of Kano (the largest city in northern Nigeria), Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, who later visited Tinubu.

According to what the former emir declared to the Nigerian press, he was not sent by the Nigerian government to speak with the coup leader, although he was aware of the meeting. After this he went to inform President Tinubu of the details of their talks in order to “do everything possible to bring the two parties closer to improve understanding.”

ECOWAS has reiterated its preference for diplomatic means to “restore constitutional order” in Niger, but does not rule out the use of force. Between August 2 and 4, the military chiefs of the countries that make up this organization also met in Abuja and drew up a plan in case the regional bloc decided to deploy a possible military intervention in Niger.

Pending the decisions of the heads of state and government of the regional bloc, the coup junta of Niger decided this Wednesday to raise the alert level of the Armed Forces, while accusing France of trying to destabilize the country. The new leaders in Niamey see ECOWAS as an organization “in the pay” of France, a former colonial power. The military accused her on Wednesday of having violated the airspace closure in force since Sunday and of having “liberated” “terrorist prisoners”, facts that were quickly denied by Paris.

Meanwhile, in Niger an internal resistance has emerged seeking to restore Bazoum. Last Tuesday, the former Minister of State of the deposed government, Rhissa Ag Boula, announced the founding of the Council of Resistance for the Republic against the coup. Ag Boula, is an important former Tuareg rebel leader and has declared his “unwavering support” for ECOWAS initiatives.

Niger is the fourth country in the region to experience a coup since 2020, after those in Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso. This country was one of the last allies of Western countries in the Sahel region, destabilized by the violence of Islamist groups present in the area.