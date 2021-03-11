The protest movement supporting the Senegalese opponent Ousmane Sonko launched a new call for rallies this Saturday, after suspending the demonstrations on Tuesday morning which shook the presidential palace for ten days, and resulted in the death of a dozen people whose average age does not exceed 20 years. For the record, Ousmane Sonko, who came third in the 2019 presidential election, was arrested on March 3, officially for disturbing public order, while he was on his way to a court summons following a rape complaint filed by an employee of a massage parlor. Very popular with youth and the diaspora, tireless slayer of the ” corruption ” Senegalese political staff in general and the Macky Sall clan in particular, the leader of the Senegalese Patriots for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (Pastef) can savor his revenge, as he emerged as the winner of his showdown with the President of the Republic.

Freed under the pressure of the street, the self-proclaimed one “Opponent number 1” in fact has become, interfering in a field of ruins that Macky Sall patiently made himself. By systematically ousting the ambitious from his own government while offering prestigious positions to his fiercest opponents, such as his runner-up in the presidential election Idrissa Seck, the head of state has continued to empty. Without forgetting to pamper his allies of the Senegalese left, torn between the golds of power and the concern caused by the populist, “crypto-Islamist”, even brutal profile of an Ousmane Sonko who does not hide his will, for example. , to restore the death penalty. But the rising star of the country does not lack skill: his appeals for calm launched on March 8 in the wake of his release, and two hours before the televised intervention of the President of the Republic, demonstrated the strength and the impact of his verb on the street. He made all the more hollow the speech of a Macky Sall forced to multiply the concessions. Like that of decree “The end of the state of health disaster” and the reduction of curfews which partially paralyzed the economic life of the capital or of Thiès, one of the main cities of the country.

Ousmane Sonko takes advantage of a deep social crisis aggravated by the health pandemic

More significant still, Ousmane Sonko has resolutely placed himself in the perspective of the 2024 presidential election, while the security forces in Senegal, unable to contain popular anger, feared chaos conducive to all political adventures. “We think that today we must impose an agenda on Macky Sall because the balance of power allows us”, soberly summed up the opponent. And Ousmane Sonko’s “agenda” is clear: to obtain respect for the Constitution by preventing Macky Sall from running for a third term and to anchor the idea that his legal troubles are part of a plot hatched by the presidency to complete the vacuum cleaning of the opposition. To hope to get out of this calamitous sequence, the Head of State, who mentioned during his televised intervention the ” live together “ and his ” hand held out “, will have to respond to popular anger of which Ousmane Sonko has proved to be an effective catalyst, and which has its roots in a deep social crisis aggravated by the health pandemic. “I understand your worries and concerns”, Macky Sall suddenly remembered, promising to redirect financial resources towards young people, this electoral target that Ousmane Sonko has permanently confiscated from him.