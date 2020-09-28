The putschist soldiers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18 aimed to lead Mali for a three-year transition, but the economic sanctions mainly imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) forced the junta to give up ballast. Following the investiture on Friday as president of Bah N’daw, a retired colonel and former defense minister, Moctar Ouane, former foreign minister, was appointed on Sunday , Prime Minister in charge of forming the transitional government. A career diplomat well known to international circles, Moctar Ouane must lead Mali to elections that are supposed to finally restore power to civilians, within a period of eighteen months.

The appointment of a civilian prime minister was part of Ecowas’ demands to lift the economic sanctions imposed two days after the putsch, with the official and effective dissolution of the junta or the release of civilian and military figures arrested during the coup d ‘State, including Boubou Cissé, the predecessor of Moctar Ouane.

ECOWAS remains divided on the fate of Mali

All the obstacles have therefore not yet been lifted. The post of vice-president was assigned to Colonel Assimi Goïta, the current leader of the insurgents of the Kati military camp, and ECOWAS remains divided on the fate of Mali: between the supporters of a hard line, like Ivorian and Guinean presidents, themselves worried about the prospect of a military coup in their respective countries, and supporters of an easing of economic sanctions, like Senegal or Guinea-Bissau. The pressure has paid off, however, at a time when the paralyzed banking sector and the borders, closed, threaten Mali – a landlocked country, largely dependent on imports – with a real collapse. Remittances, which represent around 6% of Malian GDP, have been made impossible by the sanctions. And stocks of food and manufactured goods are coming to an end in a few weeks, while herders and farmers find themselves unable to export grain or livestock to neighboring countries, particularly to Côte d’Ivoire.

A commitment to the fight against the jihadists

The soldiers, who remain the real bosses of Mali despite the civilian varnish applied on Sunday, have pledged to ensure respect for international agreements, in particular those signed with partner countries in the fight against the jihadists. During his inauguration speech, Bah N’daw thus assured of his will to pursue a “merciless war” against “terrorist forces and () organized crime”, while observing a moment of silence in tribute to the killed, Malian, French and UN soldiers. The inability of both the Malian army and the Barkhane force to roll back the progress of the various armed groups swarming the entire Sahel had opened a cycle of protest demonstrations in Bamako. First directed against the French military presence, accused of promoting a process of recolonization of the country and of complicity with the jihadists, the marches, swelled by former hierarchs of the IBK regime who fell from grace and by supporters of the Salafist imam Mahmoud Dicko, have gradually called for the fall of the government and / or the re-elected president in 2018. An objective finally achieved by the military junta on August 18, to the applause of part of the population.