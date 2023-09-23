Saturday, September 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

West Africa | More than 30 dead in fire at illegal fuel depot in Benin

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
West Africa | More than 30 dead in fire at illegal fuel depot in Benin

According to Benin’s interior minister, two babies are among the victims.

of West Africa In Benin, more than 30 people have died in a fire at an illegal fuel depot near the border with Nigeria. Benin’s Minister of the Interior Alassane Seidou among the victims are two babies.

In addition, twenty people have had to be hospitalized. The minister says some of them are in a serious condition.

The Minister of the Interior has told reporters that it was about smuggled fuel. Nigeria produces oil and gas, and smuggling across its borders is common.

#West #Africa #dead #fire #illegal #fuel #depot #Benin

See also  Reader's Opinion | The telemarketer urged me to sign a new electricity contract
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lavrov announced the most powerful Western lobby in Armenia

Lavrov announced the most powerful Western lobby in Armenia

Recommended

No Result
View All Result