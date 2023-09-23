West Africa | More than 30 dead in fire at illegal fuel depot in Benin

According to Benin’s interior minister, two babies are among the victims.

of West Africa In Benin, more than 30 people have died in a fire at an illegal fuel depot near the border with Nigeria. Benin’s Minister of the Interior Alassane Seidou among the victims are two babies.

In addition, twenty people have had to be hospitalized. The minister says some of them are in a serious condition.

The Minister of the Interior has told reporters that it was about smuggled fuel. Nigeria produces oil and gas, and smuggling across its borders is common.