July 28, 2024
West Africa | In Benin, five park rangers and seven soldiers were killed in an attack in a national park
So far, no party has announced that they were behind the attack.

in West Africa In the north of Benin, five park rangers and seven soldiers have been killed in an attack, tells conservation organization African Parks.

According to the organization, the attack was carried out by an armed group, but the perpetrators have not been identified so far. The attack reportedly took place the night before Friday in the W national park.

“African Parks has made arrangements to identify the bodies of its staff and to notify the families of the rangers to whom it is offering support at this tragic time,” the organization added in a statement.

Benin’s armed forces have not responded to AFP’s contact.

None the party has so far not announced that it was behind the attack, but the jihadist insurgencies that started in the Sahel region have also spilled over to Benin.

Benin authorities have blamed the increased number of attacks on groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

In June, seven soldiers were killed by unknown assailants in the Pendjar National Park, which is also located in the northern part of Benin.

Benin authorities rarely comment on such attacks, but in April 2023, authorities reported a total of twenty cross-border attacks since 2021. In January 2022, Benin sent nearly 3,000 soldiers to patrol its borders to counter the increased threat of attacks.

