West Africa Finland had to send more troops to Mali, but now foreign powers are isolating the country due to the coup and EU operations are at stake

Assimi Goita, who had already made his second coup in May within a year, plans to appoint himself interim president.

France announced on Thursday it would suspend military cooperation in Mali with the country’s army, news agencies say. The reason is already the second military coup in Mali within a year.

The decision came from a Malian military leader Assimi Goitan displaced civilians led by the interim administration last week. Goita also led the coup to democratically rise to power Ibrahim Boubacar Keitaa against last August.

Already the second coup in a year has raised strong criticism in the international community. The United States has suspended security cooperation with Mali. The African Union (AU) and the West African Economic Community, Ecowas, have also put the relationship on ice and threatened Malia with sanctions.

According to France, the AU and Ecowas have already set the limits within which a return to normal democracy must take place.

“France has decided to temporarily suspend joint military operations with Malian forces, as well as national advisory missions that were done to help them,” the defense ministry said, according to news agency AFP.

“These decisions will be re-evaluated in the coming days as we receive responses from Mali’s management.”

Security cooperation disruption may have an impact on how well Malian forces are able to fight armed jihadist groups that are causing regional instability. French and Mali forces play a key role in the fighting against jihadist rebels in the Sahel.

France has 5,100 troops in West Africa serving in the so-called Barkhane operation in the territory of five countries. The mission is headquartered in Chad, but covers an area of ​​operation in Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The operation was launched in 2013 after jihadists had taken over large areas of Mali. According to the French Ministry of Defense, Barkhane will continue to operate despite the political events in Mali.

Instead, the EU operation, in which European special forces are training the Malian army in the fight against jihadists, will be frozen, AFP says. The European operation Takuba is led by France.

Diplomatic source said last week that a new coup could lead to EU countries no longer wanting to send troops to support Mali.

The EU has both development cooperation and military crisis management in Mali. Finland has sent four troops to Mali for EU crisis management missions and four soldiers to the UN peacekeeping operation.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Finland’s foreign policy leadership outlined Finland’s willingness to gradually increase its presence in African crisis management operations, especially in Mali. About it news Yle.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron warned over the weekend that France would withdraw its troops from Mali if a country of 20 million inhabitants set out to lean towards radical Islamism.

Goita, who committed the military coup, intends to formally appoint himself as interim president. The events of recent weeks have raised doubts about his commitment to holding new elections.

Assimi Goita, leader of the Mali Military Junta, attended a meeting of the West African Economic Community, Ecowas, in Accra, the capital of Ghana, last September.

