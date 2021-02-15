West Africa is once again facing an epidemic of Ebola hemorrhagic fever, with seven cases, including three fatalities, recorded on Sunday February 14 in south-eastern Guinea, where the worst epidemic of the history of the virus (2013-2016). While the planet is far from having finished with the Covid-19 pandemic, Conakry and the WHO nevertheless feel better equipped than five years ago, thanks in particular to the progress of vaccination, to cope with this viral disease which first appeared in 1976 in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where it is still rife.

In Liberia and Sierra Leone, neighboring countries of Guinea, where no case has been reported, the authorities have announced a strengthening of vigilance and awareness-raising actions among the populations, in particular along the borders with Guinea. “I am worried as a human being, but I remain calm because we managed the first epidemic and vaccination is (now) possible”, Guinean Minister of Health, Rémy Lamah, declared on Saturday February 13 in the evening. The new cases, seven of which three mortals, appeared in the Forest Guinea region, near Liberia. Tests carried out in Conakry confirmed on February 14 that it was indeed Ebola. “This puts Guinea in an Ebola epidemic situation”, announced on February 14 the head of the Guinean Health Agency (ANSS), Dr Sakoba Keïta, after an emergency meeting.

According to the doctor, a nurse died at the end of January in Gouecké, near the regional capital Nzérékoré, and “Several people who took part in his funeral, a few days later, began to have symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, bleeding and fever”. It is also from this region, located more than 800 kilometers from Conakry by road, that the worst epidemic in the history of the virus started, which had made more than 11 300 deaths between 2013 and 2016, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Guinea itself had been severely tested, with more than 2 500 dead.

The new patients have been isolated and treatment centers “reactivated” in Nzérékoré and Conakry. A “investigative mission” go “delimit the incriminated area and determine the villages of all the people who took part in the burial ceremony of this first victim in order to identify the contacts and isolate them”, explained the boss of the ANSS.

“The situation compared to 2014 is very different, since at the time it took 3.5 months for the diagnosis, while this time it took less than two weeks” Sakoba Keïta, Director of the Guinean Health Agency (ANSS) to AFP

It will also be necessary to determine the origin of this resurgence, which could come from a “formerly cured patient whose illness has woken up” or transmission by “wild animals, in particular bats”, underlined Sakoba Keïta.

“Not to mention that the vaccine also exists and is at hand in Geneva”, WHO headquarters. “We are going to use our lethal weapon which is vaccination”, launched the director of the ANSS. WHO will deploy “quickly” resources and ensure that the necessary doses of vaccines are “made available as quickly as possible to help with this response”, said its representative in Conakry, Professor Alfred Georges Ki-Zerbo.

Health authorities today declared a new epidemic of#Ebola in Guinea. 3 cases have been confirmed in Gouéké in N’Zérékoré prefecture. This is the first time that the disease has been reported since the end of the previous epidemic in 2016. https://t.co/bkyrLSKxww pic.twitter.com/l5yAw4Ivhf – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) February 14, 2021

In a statement, the WHO further specifies that it “already working” with Liberia and Sierra Leone to strengthen vigilance and that it is in contact with “Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and other countries at risk in the sub-region”.

The toll of the previous epidemic in West Africa, although undervalued by the WHO’s own admission, is seven times higher in number of deaths than that of all previous Ebola epidemics since its appearance. in 1976. The second most serious Ebola epidemic, the tenth recorded in the DRC, was declared in August 2018 in the east of the country. It officially ended in June 2020, with a balance sheet of 3 481 cases and 2 299 deaths, according to the WHO. Kinshasa announced in early February a new “resurgence”, which claimed at least two victims.

A poor country despite significant natural resources, Guinea remains in the grip of deep divisions caused by the election for a controversial third term last October of its president Alpha Condé and by arrests of opponents.

As of February 13, 2021: more than 3,700,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with over 3,200,000 associated healings and 97,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the African Region: https://t.co/OLDIVVIePA pic.twitter.com/ZAB8NNDCQV – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) February 14, 2021

Guinea, with limited health capacity like many others in the region, has also officially recorded some 15,000 cases of Covid-19, for 84 deaths.