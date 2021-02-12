Hello, and happy Friday to you. And a very happy Friday it is for us here at Eurogamer, as we have some exciting staff news to share. The site has a new editor: Wesley Yin-Poole!

Wes.

After over 10 years with Eurogamer, Wes will need no introduction. The former news editor and deputy editor is a reporter of great acuity and integrity, a famed and fearsome interviewer and a no-nonsense, stand-up human being. An actual trained journalist, Wes believes passionately in improving the standards of reporting around video games; he’s also the architect of our internship scheme and a wonderful boss, mentor and friend. I’m really excited to see what he will do with the site.

Martin.

Filling Wes’ boots as deputy editor is our features and reviews editor Martin Robinson. Martin’s been here almost as long as Wes and you will all be familiar with his passionate deep dives into Nintendo, racing games, arcades, the Japanese gaming scene, Flight Simulator, Final Fantasy, Arms and, well, absolutely everything else. Martin is a brilliantly direct critic with a peerless knowledge of and depthless love for the medium of video games. He’s the heart and soul of Eurogamer and crucial to the creative direction of the site.

Matt.

Finally, Matthew Reynolds’ job title changes from guides editor to associate editor, reflecting the fact that he’s bringing the incredible attention to detail and commitment to quality and helpfulness that have built Eurogamer’s guides section to other areas of the site.

You’ll have noticed that I’m still here. Although I’m handing the direct reins of the website to Wes, I remain as editor-in-chief, with ultimate responsibility for all things Eurogamer and Digital Foundry. I’ll be working on some exciting behind-the-scenes projects as well as supporting Wes and the website team, Aoife Wilson and the video team, and Rich Leadbetter and his band of future blacksmiths. I’ll still be finding time to write for the site whenever I can, too.

2020 was the biggest year in Eurogamer’s history; we not only smashed our full-year traffic record but were more consistently successful month-to-month, and across every section of our coverage, than ever before. We’re lucky to be the beneficiaries of a surge of interest in video games as people look to pass their time safely and entertainingly at home, and we’ve striven to meet that demand with coverage that’s trustworthy, positive, rigorous, curious and, above all, fascinated and enraptured by the games we all love. If we’ve met that challenge in some difficult circumstances – and I’m proud to say I think we have – then Wes, Martin, Matt and the rest of the team deserve all the credit, as it’s been a great collaborative effort.

2021 will be another exciting year for Euroagmer for reasons, as we look to find new ways to engage with video games and the people who play them. Doubtless the games themselves will confound and surprise us, too. I can’t wait to take that journey with all of you under Wes’ steady, guiding hand.

Please join me in congratulating Wes, Martin and Matt – and, as ever, thanks for reading.