Wesley Snipes was one of the actors who dominated the box office in the 1990s with hits like “New Jack City”, “Demolition Man”, but especially the “Blade” saga, Marvel’s first vampire slayer. But, in a matter of a few years, his fame and career were spoiled. He suddenly appeared at the most recent gala of The Oscar Awards and his appearance caused talk.

Snipes posed before the flashes with a shaved head, dark glasses and dressed in a burgundy suit. His physical appearance drew more attention to his extreme thinness, since he had changed the features of his face making him unrecognizable.

Wesley Snipes appeared at the Oscars with a shaved head, dark glasses and dressed in a burgundy suit. Photo: ABC.

The networks did not wait

His appearance on the red carpet generated many comments from fans worried about such a noticeable change. : “Is Wesley Snipes okay? He has lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. Hope all is well,” wrote user @EZBreezyT. Many others joked that they had not recognized him. “It’s not RuPaul, it’s Wesley Snipes.”

What happened to Wesley Snipes?

In the mid-2000s, there began to be talk that he was someone who was difficult to work with. Since 2005 she has chained a series of films that were direct to video, with a quality far removed from what she had previously starred in. At the end of the first decade of the 21st century, the law crossed her path.

In 2008, he was sentenced to three years in prison and forced to pay a $5 million fine for failing to declare. 15 million dollars in taxes. In 2010 he was imprisoned and after two and a half years in jail he was released in 2013.

In an interview with The Guardian he talked about his time in prison, which he calls “camp” . He assures that he learned to appreciate the value of time and realized that it must be invested in important things, such as family. “I hope I came out a better person. I came out a clearer person, with values ​​and a clearer purpose. Clearer about my relationship with my ancestors and the great God above. Clearer about what I was going to do once I got my freedom back,” Snipes told the media.

In 2008 Wesley Snipes was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay a $5 million fine. Photo: Marvel.

slow return

Since he got out of prison not much has been said about him but, little by little and hand in hand with good friends, he has started a new stage in his career. One of the first who trusted him was Sylvester Stallone, who signed him for “The mercenaries 3″. He also gave him a new opportunity the director Spike Leewhich featured him for “Chi-Raq.”

The actor Eddie Murphy It has been a fundamental part of his artistic resurrection. Thanks to him in 2019, Wesley Snipes participated in “I am Dolemite”, a biographical film that tells the life of Rudy Ray Moore, a filmmaker known for his blaxploitation films. He also collaborated with Murphy on “The King of Zamunda.”

Although it may seem that Snipes’s extreme thinness is due to a bad period in his life, the truth is that there is no news that he suffers from an illness. Let’s hope so.