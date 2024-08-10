Just a few days before the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine —the 34th film in the hugely profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman— the franchise decided to go all out and introduce, during Comic-Con, the actors who would star in a series of cameos in the new film. On stage, such popular faces as Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans and Channing Tatum appeared, but the surprise for those present was the appearance of Wesley Snipes, who returned to play the semi-vampire and vampire hunter who made him a world star in 1998 with the Blade trilogy.

There were a few reasons to be so surprised by the arrival of Snipes, 61, on stage in San Diego, California, where Comic-Con was held. The first is that Marvel had already confirmed the return of the character in a film that will be released in 2025, but will star the Oscar winner for MoonlightMahershala Ali. The second, because after the filming of the third part of the famous saga, entitled Blade: TrinitySnipes gained a reputation as a difficult person on the set, an attitude that does not fit well with the image of a large Marvel family that the superhero franchise supported by Disney boasts. And, thirdly, because the actor, who gained fame in action films of the nineties, spent a period behind bars, convicted of various tax crimes and since his release from prison his roles in film and television have been almost anecdotal or of little media relevance.

“I didn’t think it was possible,” the actor admitted in an interview with the American media Entertainment Weekly in reference to his latest cameo. “I didn’t think Marvel or Disney would be interested, also because they had chosen Mahershala for the next version. I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [cuando] You get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you say, ‘Let’s see what this is about. ‘ He pitched me the idea… And here we are.” His appearance has earned him double entries in the Guinness Book of Records: one, for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character, as it has been 26 years since he last stepped into the skin of Blade in 2004, and the other, the record for the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films. However, despite the applause and affection from the public, time will tell whether Snipes lives a new dawn in his career in light of the new Hollywood sensibility.

Wesley Snipes at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2022. Variety (Penske Media via Getty Images)

There was a time when Wesley Snipes had everything to become one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood firmament. He proved his skills as a solid action hero in films like Passenger 57 (1992) and Demolition man (1993). He dared to try his hand at comedy in films such as The whites don’t know how to put it in (1992) and To Wong Foo, thanks for everything (1995). And he worked with some key names in the industry, such as Spike Lee, to give himself that halo of seriousness that was so necessary to fight against pigeonholing. But it was in 1998, with the character of Blade, a vampire hunter expert in martial arts, when he became enormously popular. It was precisely that film that was the first great success of the franchise that would predict everything that was to come.

Things started to go wrong in his life after the premiere of Blade: Trinitythe third film in the series. Veteran actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, who was a co-star in the film, would reveal years later that the production was a disaster from start to finish, and he focused on Snipes and the difficulty of working with him: “Wesley was like a madman. He didn’t leave his trailer and spent the day smoking marijuana,” The actor confessed; “I remember one day on the set (they let everyone pick out their own clothes) there was a black actor playing a kind of party boy. And he was wearing this T-shirt with the word ‘Trash’ on it in big, fancy letters. It was his T-shirt. And Wesley came down to the set and said, ‘There’s only one other black guy in the movie, and you make him wear a T-shirt that says ‘Trash’? You fucking racists! ’” The actor himself told a number of anecdotes that would not help Snipes’ reputation: he only showed up to shoot close-ups, leaving everything else to his stunt double. He insisted that everyone treat him like Blade while filming. And he even said that Snipes had tried to “strangle” the film’s writer and director, David Goyer, after a dispute. After that, according to Oswalt, the actor only communicated with the actor through post-its, who signed as “Blade”.

The director himself never confirmed those rumors, but he did not deny them either: “Let’s just say that I have enormous respect for Wesley as an actor. He was my friend. We are no longer friends. I am friends with Patton and I have continued to work with him. I don’t think anyone involved in that film had a good experience during the filming, certainly not me. I don’t think anyone involved in that film is happy with the results. It was a stormy production,” he revealed in The Hollywood Reporter.

Snipes’ version is different. The actor denied many of the accusations leveled against him and, In an interview with The Guardian in 2020recounted that the whole attack on him had a certain racist component that, in 2004, could go unnoticed by the media: “Let me tell you something. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A black man with muscles who strangles a movie director will go to jail, I guarantee you that,” explained the actor. “This is part of the challenges that we, as African Americans, face here in the United States: these microaggressions. The presumption that a white man can make a statement and that statement is still true! Why would people believe their version is true? Because they are predisposed to believe that the black man is always the problem.” The actor considered this treatment unfair: “And it only takes one person, like Mr. Oswalt, who I don’t even know and who I barely remember on the set. But it’s fascinating that his opinion was enough for everyone to say: ‘Yes, Snipes is very problematic.’”

From left to right, Wesley Snipes, director Guillermo del Toro and David S. Goyer at the premiere of ‘Blade II’, directed by the Mexican. Michael Caulfield Archive (WireImage)

However, the final nail in his career would come in 2008, when he was sentenced to 36 months in prison for failing to file taxes between 1999 and 2004, when he earned around $37 million a year. Snipes served a two-and-a-half-year sentence in a federal prison in Pennsylvania, from which he was released in 2013: “I came out with things clearer,” The actor revealed in 2020; “More clarity about my values, more clarity about my purpose, more clarity about my relationship with my ancestors and the great god and goddess above, and more clarity about what I was going to do once I regained my freedom.” He took away an important lesson from his time in prison: “The most important thing I learned was learning the value of time and how we often waste it… I understand that now, after being away from my family and loved ones for two and a half years.”

When he left prison, several friends offered him a helping hand. Sylvester Stallone, who had already offered him a role in the first film of The mercenariescalled him for the third part, released in 2014, leaving him a place in that Olympus of action stars where names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis and Jason Statham are also found. A year later it was Spike Lee who picked up the actor, offering him a small role in the film Chi-raq. Eddie Murphy also counted on him for the second part of The Prince of Zamundatitled The King of Zamundafrom 2021. Although, for now, the actor has not found the right key to return to the spotlight. Maybe the Marvel push will help. Or maybe Snipes is already interested.