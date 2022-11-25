Wesley Sneijder surprises with his new physique at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Wesley Sneijder, the famous Dutch ex-soccer player, remembered for his time at Ajax Amsterdam, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, In addition to his performance as ’10’ in the Netherlands National Team, he retired from football in 2019, at the age of 35, after playing one season with the Al-Gharafa Sports Club of Qatar.

The midfielder was runner-up in the 2010 World Cup and achieved third place in the 2014 World Cup. In addition, he played more than 100 games and scored 30 goals with the “clockwork orange”.

Sneijder left the fields behind, but not football, since in recent years he has been part of the FC Utrecht board of directors. However, his physical change since he stopped playing did not go unnoticed this Friday, when he was seen supporting his national team at the game against Ecuador in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In the images captured by the World Cup cameras, the former player was seen for a few seconds and did not go unnoticed. In social networks they quickly began to comment that Sneijder has gained weight in recent years.

Netherlands – Ecuador

The second date of group A, played this Friday, November 25, was 1-1 between the Netherlands and Ecuador. The first goal came in minute 6 in favor of the Dutch team after a left-footed shot from Gakpo that left goalkeeper Galindez with nothing to do.

Ecuadro equalized in the 49th minute, when Enner Valencia took advantage of the European goalkeeper’s rebound and scored the goal. Thus, both teams won a point and are located in the first and second position of the group, with four points each.

WEATHER TRENDS

