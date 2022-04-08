Many were shocked when they saw former soccer player Wesley Sneijder.

He has been considered one of the best midfielders in the world, when he showed his best level as a footballer at Ajax, Real Madrid or Inter Milan.

It was during a charity match that he himself organized in his hometown: Utrecht.

The objective was to collect resources for Ukraine, in the face of the devastating invasion of Russia since last February 24.

This was the shocking change when comparing how he looked before (image on the left) and then during the charity match in the last few days.

This is the before and after of the former soccer player. Photo: Social network and file

In the images captured of the 37-year-old Dutchman, it is observed that his physique is very different from what he had previously.

He is seen to be overweight, after his retirement in 2019, when he was defending Qatar’s Al-Gharafa.

But, apparently, he would not be exercising and would have neglected his diet.

The photos were uploaded to social networks, whose users did not come out of amazement, because their stomach increased.

Sneijder made his Ajax debut in the 2002 and 2003 seasons, standing out in the Dutch team.

In addition, in 2007 he was signed by Real Madrid.

With his mid-range punch and set pieces as his main virtue, the attacking midfielder could not adapt to the white team, but he did at Inter Milan in 2009.

The Dutchman’s career continued to shine at Galatasaray in Turkey and in his country he reached the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup. But the team lost on penalties to Argentina.

One of the shots he gave was one of those saved by goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

