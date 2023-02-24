Many football fans who saw ‘PSV fan’ Dylano K. attack the keeper of Sevilla on the field on Thursday, had to think back to that moment in the Arena more than eleven years ago. Then 19-year-old Wesley suddenly attacked AZ keeper Esteban. How did Wesley fare? “I think that the PSV boy will be less bothered by it than I am, because Ajax lost because of me.”
Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
7:05 PM
