The opponent of the Dutch/British couple comes from the match between the Australians Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis and the Polish/American combination Hubert Hurkacz and John Isner.

For Koolhof (32), the number 17 in the world in doubles, it is the fourth final of a masters tournament. In 2019 he reached the final in Miami with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and that same year he also reached the final battle in Monte Carlo and Montreal, both times with Robin Haase. Koolhof has already won three titles with Skupski this year: in Adelaide, Melbourne and Doha. In total, Koolhof is on ten ATP titles.