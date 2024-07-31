The return of the Argentine Enzo Fernandez At Chelsea training sessions, he kept fans, managers, teammates and even coach Enzo Maresca focused on what was going to happen after the racist song he sang during the Argentine national team’s Copa América celebrations, which was quickly criticized, especially by the French players who were affected by the situation.
Although the footballer himself had already apologized and had taken responsibility for the situation, his teammate Wesley Fofana She had publicly denounced him and unfollowed him on Instagram, so there was uncertainty about their reunion. However, she showed maturity and later spoke to the press to clarify the situation.
“I’m happy that Enzo is back. He apologized. He didn’t want to hurt the French fans or anyone else. He didn’t understand what he said, I trust him because I know him. He’s not racist.”he began by stating Wesley Fofana.
“We play together and we need to be together. We are strong when we are united. If I am on one side and Enzo on the other, and we fight every day or we don’t talk, then we don’t play well. It’s all good now,” He continued, clarifying that it was a misunderstanding and that there are no longer any differences.
Weeks ago, he jumped with his spiked heels on his X account by citing the video accompanied by a strong accusation not only for his London teammate, but for everyone in the Argentine National Team. “Football in 2024: Uninhibited racism.” That post was shared minutes later by Jules Koundé and had a lot of repercussions. After what happened now, everything seems to be clear and the friendship between them, both on and off the field, continues.
#Wesley #Fofana #Enzo #Fernández #happy #hes #hes #apologized
