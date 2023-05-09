Ten days before her arrest, criminal lawyer Inez Weski sold her law firm to her son Guy Weski. He confirms that NRC after reporting by The Financial Times. Weski was arrested on April 21 on suspicion of participating in the criminal organization of Ridouan Taghi – her client at the time – and passing on messages. Her son states that the timing of the takeover is purely coincidental, according to him the transaction has been going on for years.

It FD found out based on its own investigation that the Weski Advocaten firm was handed over to Weski’s son on April 11, ten days before she was apprehended. In return for NRC says Guy Weski that the firm had been “working for years” on the sale. The reporting of the FD he calls “non-news”.

Until last month, the sisters Miriam and Inez Weski owned the firm Weski Advocaten, which was founded almost fifty years ago in Rotterdam. According to the FD, last month’s acquiring party was Luco bv, a company owned by Guy Weski. His company was founded on April 11 and has owned Weski Advocaten ever since.

Inez Weski is accused of passing on messages to and from her client Ridouan Taghi, who is detained in the Extra Secure Institution in Vught. After her arrest, she retired as a lawyer. Last week it was announced that Weski has been provisionally suspended as a lawyer. The suspension will be lifted if the suspicions against the lawyer prove to be unfounded. Weski is serving her pre-trial detention in complete isolation.

With the cooperation of Marcel Haenen.