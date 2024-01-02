'Give me a sandwich', 'wesh are you crazy?' or 'we are with the drerries.' Why does slang sound different in one place than in another? And why is a long 'z' often used? Moroccan-Dutch young people are constantly reminded in society that they are of Moroccan descent and it is therefore cool to develop their own language, says Khalid Mourigh of Leiden University, who has studied street language.

