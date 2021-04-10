“For me it is an honor that we had the first meeting with teams from other categories. Since 1994 I have been in Formula Renault 2.0 and we never share a common space with those teams and with AutoSports managers ”, he confessed Jose Werner, responsible for Werner Competition, traditional team of Formula Renault 2.0.

Teams Super TC2000, TC2000 and Formula Renault 2.0 they kept an extensive meeting with Francisco Aldinio, general manager of AutoSports, a company that is in charge of the three categories.

The meeting, scheduled for a week, took place in favor of exposing positions facing certain aspects that affect all parties, in order to exchange concepts and agree on decisions.

For more than two hours, Aldinio provided details of the changes made in the Super TC2000 in recent times, as well as in the TC2000 and Formula Renault 2.0 and how the categories and the company collided an atypical moment generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am very happy with the meeting. It was very positive. I explained details of how AutoSports works and aspects of those items that are being worked on in the short, medium and long term. The teams offered their point of view on various issues. There was a very rich exchange of information and analysis of the situation in the face of an economic context and an unfavorable general situation. But with very good predisposition on the part of all ”, commented Aldinio.

Likewise, after the meeting, several of the team owners of the three categories remained in the press room of the Oscar Cabalén racetrack along with the AutoSports director delving into details on aspects of the activity.

Nicolás Suárez, in Formula Renault 2.0

In a very entertaining race, Nicolás Suárez won the first final of Formula Renault 2.0 at the Oscar Cabalén racetrack. Second was Tiago Pernía, son of Leonel, and third was Lucas Bohdanowicz from Chaco. On Sunday the second competition of the national motoring school category will be held.

In TC2000, the local Matías Cravero had won the sprint and the final competition also remains to be disputed. Both will be prior to the Super TC2000 race.