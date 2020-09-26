“Beauty Junkie” added a new photo. It shows two different full-body selfies by the influencer. On one version it looks like she has an extremely wasp-slim waist and a very flat stomach. On the other hand, her body looks much more “normal”.

Under the hashtag #samebodydifferentpost you can see many of these before and after versions on social media, “Beauty Junkie” is just one influencer of many. The message, however, always remains the same: “Look, I don’t actually have the perfect body. I also have a stomach when I don’t pull it in and take a look at my bottom, you can even see something like cellulite. “

One could approve of this development. Classify them as part of the body positivity movement that challenges common ideals of beauty. But only at first glance.

Werner Mang is Germany’s most famous cosmetic surgeon and medical director of the Bodensee Clinic for Plastic Surgery and President of the International Society for Aesthetic Medicine (IGÄM eV). He is known for publicly engaging with beauty trends shaped by social media. Now he criticizes the #samebodydifferentpost campaign sharply. They have exactly the opposite effect.

ICONIST: Mr. Mang, influencers are showing their supposedly unfavorable side on Instagram under the hashtag #SameBodyDifferentPose. What do you think of the action?

Mang: Admittedly, I was taken with it at first. It is of course to be approved if someone acknowledges his shortcomings. Everyone who feels comfortable in their skin should stay as they are – regardless of whether they have a body index of 25 or 18.

ICONIST: What made you rethink?

Mang: The fact that most of the after-pictures still show slim bodies that are “normally beautiful”. In my practice I see women with real problem areas, with pronounced cellulite or saddlebags who don’t even dare to go to the swimming pool anymore. What should they think when beautiful women show themselves with a touch of cellulite or with little rolls on their stomach? They just form with everyone when they sit down. But these women are also proud to be public about their supposed problem areas. I get the impression that they are mainly concerned with generating clicks.

ICONIST: Isn’t the body positivity movement still a first step towards reflecting more reality on social media?

Mang: In the worst case, normal women no longer feel comfortable in their bodies as a result of the action. Women who actually have perfectly healthy body proportions, but whose body image has already been so distorted by the Internet. Actions of this kind can end up dangerous. The internet can make young people sick. Every third 14 to 16-year-old is not satisfied with their appearance these days.

ICONIST: How realistic are extreme body shapes like the wasp-slim waist or the hyped “thigh gap” (a particularly pronounced gap between the legs) anyway?

Mang: Unfortunately, these are often photomontages or at least edited versions.

ICONIST: How often do women come to you and still want to have something like this operated?

Mang: Very often. Incidentally, even during a financial crisis, the beauty industry is always booming.

ICONIST: And then do they all send them back home?

Mang: You have to talk to the patients and explain to them that many of the photos that appear on social media do not depict reality. So I’ll send most of them away again. In any case, when I notice that the desire for an operation is psychologically unjustifiable. The problem is that if in doubt they go somewhere else and usually find some dubious doctor on the Internet who will eventually operate on them. Usually they come back understandably. Just today I operated on a woman’s facelift again, loosened the muscles and made the lips a little smaller. But it is often too late for a reconstruction.

ICONIST: What advice would you give these women instead of surgery?

Mang: They should stand by their bodies, be content and happy. Aesthetic plastic surgery would be called for in the case of actual defects that are difficult to deal with. As a good aesthetic plastic surgeon you not only have to be professionally trained, you also have to be able to put yourself in people’s shoes and, accordingly, to say no to an operation. You can achieve a lot without putting yourself under the knife. Obesity is the number one beauty killer – intermittent fasting works great here, sport is important, exercise and enough sleep so that the body can regenerate.

