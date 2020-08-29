Of the Chelsea FC tested against Brighton today and the German newcomer Timo Werner also took part – it didn’t take the international striker long to show what he can do.
Only five minutes were played when Hakim Ziyech, who was also new, hit a great ball into the opponent’s penalty area. Callum Hudson-Odoi then probably wanted to put his header on goal, but the ball landed perfectly in front of Werner’s feet, who confidently netted to lead.
Werner played for about an hour and was then substituted, Ziyech also had to leave the field after 60 minutes, but the Moroccan had injured himself shortly before. Ultimately, the two teams drew 1-1, as Caballero was able to save a first penalty from Maupay, but he was powerless in the second attempt by Groß in the closing stages.
